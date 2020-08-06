Pregnant woman dies after she is shot inside a car in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – A pregnant woman was gunned down in a car early Tuesday morning, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Authorities say the expectant mother was shot near the 20th Century Boulevard in Turlock. Scott Cooper, a neighbor in the area, says he had heard a loud noise around 1:00 a.m.

“Just a big bang and we thought it was like fireworks, so we didn’t, we just kinda ignored it,” Cooper said.

Around the same time, police officers discovered the victim had been shot while inside a car. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead hours later. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Amethyst Rochelle Cortez.

“I really feel badly for the family that’s all I know,” Cooper said.

The victim’s loved ones say she will be deeply missed, especially by her young children.

