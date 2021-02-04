Pre-recorded memorial service to honor lives of 2 Porterville firefighters killed a year ago

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The Porterville Fire Department will honor the lives of two firefighters killed while on duty last year in a pre-recorded memorial.

Kern County native and Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones were killed when they were battling a blaze at the Porterville Public Library on Feb. 18, 2020.

Because of the pandemic, a public memorial won’t take place. Instead, the Porterville Fire Department said it will release a memorial video on the one-year anniversary of the firefighters’ deaths. The video will be made available on the Porterville Fire Department’s Facebook page on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.

The memorial video will include an honor guard ceremony and include speeches from family members and other community leaders.

