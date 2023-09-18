Once again, the Powerball jackpot is inching toward the $1 billion mark after no one hit all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing.

The current jackpot stands at $638 million, with an estimated cash value of $304.2 million before taxes. The current jackpot is the third largest prize of the year and the 10th largest in the game’s history, according to a news release.

The last Powerball jackpot reached 1.08 billion in July, with the winning ticket being sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles near the Skid Row neighborhood.

The lucky winner was confirmed to be the sole ticket holder across the U.S. to match all six winning numbers to win the jackpot.

No one has come forward to claim the jackpot yet, but they have one full year from the drawing date to do so, according to state lottery rules.

California was also home to another massive Powerball win in November when Edwin Castro won the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after purchasing a ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena.

The next Powerball drawing takes place tonight at 7:59 p.m. Those interested in participating in tonight’s drawing have until 7 p.m. to purchase lottery tickets.

Any tickets purchased after the deadline will count towards the next drawing on Wednesday.

Ticket sales from lottery games help the organization raise supplemental funds for California’s primary and secondary public educational institutions, which is the main goal of the California Lottery.