ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A “major” power outage is impacting more than 50,000 customers across the East Bay on Sunday afternoon, according to the Alameda Municipal Power.

The outage is due to the failure of PG&E transmission, according to AMP. Over 54,000 customers are currently affected by the outage, according to the PG&E website. AMP is working to determine when power will be restored.

KRON On is streaming now

BART says there is no service to the Oakland Airport Connector at this time due to the outage. AC Transit is providing a bus service on bus #73 between Coliseum station and Oakland International Airport.

According to the PG&E outage map, the Oakland International Airport is also without power at this time. Video from the security line inside of the airport shows the line at a standstill.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.