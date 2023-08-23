BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of dogs are euthanized each year because of the lack of space for them.

A local eighth grader named Quinn Cota is taking matters into her own hands– quite literally. She started drawing portraits of dogs for them to spark attention to potential owners.

“So we started going to the shelter for the program called “A Doggy Day Out.” And I first started drawing a couple of photos of these dogs because of the we took pictures of them, and then I start deciding like it was a really good it was really good idea. And so I started to take photos of the dog at the shelter and I would come home and sketch it out and draw them” Quinn said.

It wasn’t until a suggestion from a family friend where her current fundraiser sparked.

Commissioned drawings quickly became a large part of Quinn’s life after she started drawing dogs to gain attention at their cages.

It wasn’t until a suggestion from a family friend where her current fundraiser sparked.

“My mom’s friend had a really good idea that we could do a fundraiser and make some money for the shelters. So my mom posted a Facebook post about we’re doing commissions now, and next thing I know, there’s over 20 people who want their pets drawn. And then all the money goes straight towards the shelter,” Quinn explained.

A family that understands clearly what it means to care for animals, as they are helping out another way on their own.

City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center | Honey’s Pet ID: A144640

They are fostering Honey– an excellent pup who’s in need of a home. As of September 15th, Honey will be going up to Canada for another fighting chance if not adopted in Kern.

Quinn is still taking commissioned photos.

“We ask that anyone interested in having their dogs drawn send me a message either via Instagram message or Facebook Messenger and also include a few photos of their dog. Please send a photo of the dog looking directly at the camera” Quinn’s mother, Janet Armentor, explained.