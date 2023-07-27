Local and federal agents raided a home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley on Thursday, seizing dozens of items, including potential bomb-making material, authorities said.

The search warrant was executed in the 7500 block of White Oak Avenue between Saticoy and Valerio streets in Reseda.

Sky5 aerial video showed a significant amount of evidence that had been removed from the property and spread out along the sidewalk and under tents. Among the items was a 3D printer that appeared to have a swastika on its base.

Among the items seized from a Reseda home was a 3D printer with a swastika on its base on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Evidence collected from a home in the 7500 block of White Oak Avenue as part of a federal search warrant on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Local and federal agents are seen outside a home in the 7500 block of White Oak Avenue in Reseda on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

“During the [search warrant] agents discovered items of concern to include possible explosive-making material,” FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller told KTLA. “The area will be closed to traffic as a precaution while bomb technicians and investigators determine whether the items pose a threat to public safety.”

Eimiller described the situation as “fluid” and said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was also involved.

White Oak Avenue was closed in both directions in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.