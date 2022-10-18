A Caltrans crew responds on Oct. 18, 2022, after possible human remains were found in a pipe under the 55 Freeway. (KTLA)

Caltrans officials discovered what they believe are human remains inside a culvert pipe that runs under the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Monday when a robot camera spotted the remains about 300 feet into the 26-inch diameter pipe located near the Baker Street offramp, California Highway Patrol Officer Templado said.

CHP units and a Caltrans supervisor were dispatched to investigate the incident.

The supervisor later confirmed that the remains appeared to be human.

The remains also seemed to be somewhat decomposed, though the quality of the video made it hard to tell, Templado said.

The camera was initially being used to do some inspections on the pipe.

Officials were working on a plan to retrieve the remains, possibly by flushing out the pipe, Tuesday.