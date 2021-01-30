Police: Two women found dead in Vacaville after man livestreams himself with a gun, barricades himself in apartment

VACAVILLE Calif. (KTXL) – Two women were found dead in a Vacaville apartment Saturday morning after a man livestreamed himself with a gun on social media, according to investigators.

The Vacaville Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to do a welfare check at an apartment complex on Rocky Hill Road near Holly Lane around 12:42 a.m. after a caller reported seeing an armed man livestreaming himself carrying a gun.

The caller told police that they could see two women lying on the floor and not moving during the stream.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found the man had barricaded himself inside and identified him as a 29-year-old Santa Rosa man who was wanted for “an outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon,” according to the release.

Officials said a SWAT team was called to help with negotiations, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Officers evacuated other units in the apartment building and used distraction devices that cause loud noises and chemical agents to get the man to surrender, police said.

At around 8:32 a.m., officials say police entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside.

After a short struggle, investigators say an officer used a Taser on the man before arresting him.

Officers found two women dead inside of the apartment. The cause of their death is under investigation.

The identity of the man has not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.