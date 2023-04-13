(KTXL) — A suspect is being searched for in connection with a shooting in Roseville, a prior shooting in Citrus Heights and for making “credible threats” against the California State Capitol on Thursday, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

On Thursday, the Roseville Police Department identified the possible suspect as Jackson Pinney, 30, of Hayward. Police are still looking for Pinney and say he was last seen driving a gold 2002 Ford F150.

Pinney is also said to be associated with a white 1996 Acura Integra, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, Roseville police confirmed that Pinney is believed to be involved in a shooting just before 9 p.m. along Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights that resulted in no injuries or buildings being struck.

Pinney is then reported to have continued driving into Roseville around 9 p.m., where he fired an unknown amount of shots near the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Eureka Road.

Roseville police said that the lobby of the birthing center at Kaiser Permanente was struck by some of the shots, but no injuries were reported.

The shooting took place just before 9 p.m., near the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Eureka Road.

The hospital is located at 1640 Eureka Road and is one of the two larger Kaiser campuses in Roseville, the other being the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Offices at 1011 Riverside Avenue.

Piney is then believed to have made “credible threats” against the Capitol building on Thursday that then forced the evacuation of the building at around 9:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The evacuation order was lifted a little over an hour later and the Capitol building was reopened.

The investigation is ongoing as the Citrus Heights Police Department, Roseville Police Department and CHP work together in to apprehend Pinney.