SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals. No information was given on their conditions.

Authorities don’t know whether one or more suspects were involved and are asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible. Lester did not give specifics on the type of gun used.

This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” she said. Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident to contact police.

Shortly after the shooting, video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire. Video showed multiple ambulances at the scene.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted out the following message Sunday morning in response to the shooting:

Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident. (more) Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her. @SacPolice Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Gov. Gavin Newsom released the following statement in response to the shooting:

Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence. Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy. As it is early in this investigation, my Administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation. What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage. Gov. Gavin Newsom

Congresswoman Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, tweeted out the following message in response to the shooting:

I am devastated for the victims and their loved ones of last night’s tragic act of gun violence. Our city is suffering from an indescribable pain and sadness at the senseless loss of our community members. Too many lives have been taken. Many many more will forever be altered. Gun violence continues to plague our city and nation, and we must all renew our resolve to build a world free from gun violence. I stand with our community responders and police officers as they respond to this terrible tragedy. Rep. Doris Matsui

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert released the following statement in response to the shooting:

This is a shocking tragedy in our community. We are in contact with the Sacramento Police Department and monitoring the investigation closely. We will aggressively prosecute those responsible for these horrific crimes. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars, including the London nightclub.

Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he was at London.

Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.” Bars and clubs close at 2 a.m. and it’s normal for streets to be full of people at that hour.

She has spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.

“Very much so a senseless violent act,” she said.

Police have the streets around the club closed, with yellow police tape fluttering in the early morning breeze.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.

Sacramento police said City Hall has been opened as an information center for families of victims of the shooting. Police said city staff and officers will be at that location for assistance.

The Sacramento Police Department is encouraging community members who have video related to the shooting on K Street to tap or click here to submit the video to the department.

Smart phone users can use the following QR code to submit video as well:

For community members wishing to remain anonymous, witnesses with information regarding these investigations can contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

This story is developing.