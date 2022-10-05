STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A video released by the Stockton Police Department shows someone they consider to be a person of interest in the Stockton serial killings.

In a news conference Tuesday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden highlighted details of the person of interest they’re looking for.

The video of this person, who they said was seen on video near several of the killings, shows the individual walking with an “uneven stride and straight posture.”

Police previously identified a person of interest after investigators scrubbed through hundreds of hours of video. McFadden said that person is not named a suspect. The police chief added they have ballistic evidence that interconnects the shootings.

Courtesy the Stockton Police Department

Another development during the police’s investigation is a follow-up interview with the surviving victim of a shooting that occurred at Park and Union streets on April 16, 2021.

McFadden said, during the news conference, the victim was in her tent when she heard someone walking outside. She went outside and saw someone firing multiple shots at her. She described the suspect as being between 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall and was wearing all dark clothing including a dark “covid-style” mask and a dark jacket.

She told police that no words were mentioned at all.

The woman is the only victim to survive in the seven serial shootings as the six others were fatally shot. Five of the deceased victims were in Stockton while another one was killed in Oakland.

For anyone with information on the series of killings, police provided a QR code for people to upload evidence that could lead to an arrest.

The reward money increased to $125,000 after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives donated $25,000, according to Stockton police.