Police officer killed, suspect dead in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A San Luis Obispo police officer has been killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening, according to the police department.

In a post on Twitter, the department wrote that an officer was killed in the line of duty. The suspected shooter was killed by police.

Police say shots were fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday as officers served the warrant at an apartment off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street.

A second officer was injured and transported to an area hospital.