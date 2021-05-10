Police officer killed, suspect dead in San Luis Obispo

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A San Luis Obispo police officer has been killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening, according to the police department.

In a post on Twitter, the department wrote that an officer was killed in the line of duty. The suspected shooter was killed by police.

Police say shots were fired shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday as officers served the warrant at an apartment off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street.

A second officer was injured and transported to an area hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com