Driver in custody after hourlong pursuit of stolen vehicle through San Gabriel Valley

A driver is in custody after an hourlong pursuit through the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began when an officer from the Fontana Police Department attempted a traffic stop on the 15 freeway at Baseline Avenue when the driver of what appeared to be a black Kia Soul took off, police said.

The driver was initially seen traveling through the Inland Empire near the city of Fontana and then on the 210 freeway near Rancho Cucamonga.

The high-speed pursuit crossed through several cities including San Dimas, Baldwin Park, Rosemead and reaching El Monte.

The Fontana Police Department continued leading the pursuit even into Los Angeles County, past their jurisdiction.

The vehicle was seen weaving through traffic and surface streets at high rates of speed with its bumper hanging off of the back until it finally fell off during the pursuit.

Officers attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle early in the pursuit but were not able to stop the driver, police said.

While in the city of El Monte, the driver slowed down drastically on surface streets, stopping for short periods of time before continuing the chase.

The pursuit came to an end near Santa Anita and Main streets in El Monte when the driver was taken into custody.