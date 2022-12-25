BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman.

A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue, west of Old River Road and north of Harris Road.

Hours later BPD cruisers and two crime scene unit vans lined the street. A crime scene unit technician photographed then bagged what appeared to be a pink knit cap lying in the driveway. A pickup parked half in the driveway, half on the street was towed, as was a car across the street.

A detective at the scene said he couldn’t provide details but a press release should be issued soon. More details will be provided as they become available.