Mercedes-Benz driver possibly gets away after lengthy chase through San Fernando Valley

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KTLA) — A driver who led law enforcement on a pursuit through the San Fernando Valley appeared to evade capture after possibly going into the massive parking structure of the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Friday morning.

It was not immediately clear when and where the chase began, or why police were pursuing the black Mercedes-Benz sedan, but Sky5 was initially over the car on the 5 Freeway near Sylmar around 9:50 a.m.

After exiting the 405 Freeway, the chase continued on surface streets through Granada Hills, Northridge and Reseda, where the driver could be seen weaving in and out of cars, speeding through red lights, driving on the median and — at one point — going across a parking lot to evade pursuing officers.

By 10:15 a.m., the pursuit had entered the 101 Freeway, with the driver continuing to weave dangerously through traffic.

The pursuit alternated on freeways and surface streets, with the driver hopping on and off the 101 and 405 freeways until exiting the 101 in Sherman Oaks.

The driver continued on surface streets, narrowly missing a pedestrian at one point, according to the aerial footage. At another point, he or she appeared to be using a cellphone while behind the wheel.

Just after 10:45 a.m., the Mercedes went on to a road behind the Sherman Oaks Galleria that leads to the parking structure of the dining, shopping, entertainment and business complex, according to aerial video.

Law enforcement units didn’t appear to be following at the time, though at least one police vehicle could be seen stopped nearby.

It was unclear what happened to the driver after that.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.