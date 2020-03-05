Police: 10-year-old fires shotgun during San Diego standoff

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy is in custody after he fired two shotgun rounds at police in San Diego during a two-hour standoff. No one was hurt.

Police said Thursday that the boy will be evaluated by mental health professionals.

The boy’s mother called police shortly after 9 a.m. and said he had a knife and was slashing furniture.

Police say he then locked himself into a backyard shed and fired twice at officers. He turned himself in shortly after 11 a.m.

Police evacuated several homes in the neighborhood and put a nearby school on lockdown.

