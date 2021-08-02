Planned Parenthood, pro-choice advocates show support for Newsom in recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Democrats and advocates for abortion access are urging Californians to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office.

“I want to be clear: Access to abortion, health equality and health equity are on the ballot in this recall,” explained Jodi Hicks, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.

Hicks told FOX40 that she’s urging a no on Gov. Newsom’s recall.

Planned Parenthood, along with NARAL Pro-Choice California and some Democratic lawmakers, warned if a Republican replaces Newsom the state’s progressive reproductive health care laws could be rolled back.

As some conservative states work to restrict access to abortion and request the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood officials said that of the 1.4 million visits to clinics across the state 7,000 of them came from out-of-state patients.

“We need to not take anything for granted as it relates to California’s leadership and the impact that California has across this nation,” explained Shannon Olivieri Hovis, the director of NARAL Pro-Choice California.

In his first year as governor, Newsom doubled California’s investment for reproductive health services, funds that go to clinics like Planned Parenthood.

He also signed a proclamation on reproductive freedom, welcoming women into California from other, more restrictive states.

“He needs to continue this work,” explained state Sen. Syndey Kamlager, D-Los Angeles. “California needs Gov. Newsom to stay in office so that he can do so.”

On Monday, supporters of Newsom pointed to anti-abortion statements or actions Republican replacement candidates have said or done in the past, including those from Larry Elder, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and John Cox.

The candidates’ campaign websites do not say what action they would take if any on reproductive health.

Republican candidates FOX40 reached out to Monday would not comment on this story.