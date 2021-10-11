At least 2 killed when small plane crashes in Santee neighborhood

SANTEE, Calif. — A small plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood Monday afternoon, killing at least two people, authorities said.

The plane crashed into two homes at the corner of Jeremy and Greencastle streets around 12:15 p.m. The aircraft was a Cessna 340A and its flight plan was from Yuma, Arizona to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa, according to a County of San Diego spokesperson.

Authorities said they did not yet know how many people were on the plane, but that they believed the injuries were “non survivable.”

Authorities were still working to confirm that those inside the impacted homes were able to get out safely.

SkyFOX video showed fire engines dousing two homes destroyed in the crash. Heartland Fire & Rescue said a third home was damaged, and hazardous materials crews were headed to the area. It appeared a box truck was also hit.

A man at the scene told FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers that he got a call from a neighbor saying his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital.

“Don’t know the extent of their injuries. I do know from talking to some of the neighbors that it was more bumps and bruises. I think they were lucky they were in the back of the house when it happened because it came in the front. Michael, the neighbor, pulled my mom out of the back window and my stepdad was in the backyard so they broke down the fence to get him out.”

Santana High School, located two blocks west of the the crash, said on Twitter that all students were “secure.” Students were being released for lunch or dismissal depending on whether they had other classes Monday.

American Red Cross set up a temporary evacuation point at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

There was a fatal plane crash in Santee in 2015, about four miles southwest of Monday’s crash. One person was killed and another hurt when the plane crashed in the driveway of a home after taking off from Gillespie.