Pilot killed after plane crashes into vehicles, bursts into flames near Southern California airport

California

by: Tracy Bloom, Mark Kono, Lauren Lyster, and additional reporting by Nidia Becerra

Posted: / Updated:

PACOIMA, Calif. (KTLA) — A small plane crashed near a home while approaching Whiteman Airport in Pacoima late Thursday morning, bursting into flames and setting multiple vehicles on fire.

The incident occurred in the 10600 block of North Sutter Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said, just shy of the airport.

Preliminary information indicates the small aircraft was approaching the runway when it crashed, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

The plane appeared to have hit multiple parked vehicles, which caught fire, Sky5 aerial video showed. The flames spread to at least one structure, according to LAFD.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by noon, the footage showed.

LAFD reported that the sole occupant of the aircraft was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

