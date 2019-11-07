Pilot dies after plane crashes into Southern California home and sets it ablaze

UPLAND, Calif. (KTLA/KNBC) — A pilot died after crashing a single-engine plane crashed into a home in Upland and set it ablaze before firefighters managed to put out the flames Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a home located in the 1200 block of West Overland Court at 10:56 a.m., according to Upland Police Department Captain Marcelo Blanco. Witnesses thought the aircraft may have been a helicopter because a parachute was deployed, Blanco said, but it’s a four-seater, single-engine Cirrus SR22.

Inside the home, three people inside the home were able to escape without injury, Blanco said. Authorities were searching for a family dog

The pilot was killed.

All occupants inside the home have been accounted for, Jimmy Schiller, a spokesman for the Fire Department, told KTLA.

At 12:20 pm., fire officials indicated the fire was under control as authorities worked to preserve the scene for further investigation.

Upland(Update): Overland IC is reporting fire under control, and exposure threats mitigated.Crews remain to work diligently to preserve the scene for further investigation.Units to remain on scene for overhaul. For further media inquiries contact Chris Saucerman at 760-503-4510. pic.twitter.com/qV3WTqgRYM — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 7, 2019

Sky5 was overhead as firefighters continued working on the home nearly an hour after the fire was reported.

An entire room of the house could be seen from the aerial footage, its interior exposed by the missing roof which was collapsed downward on one side of the home.

Smoke was still rising from the blackened, charred remains of the structure at 11:50 a.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.