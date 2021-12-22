Plane crash lands onto Auburn home

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities say a plane crashed onto the roof of an Auburn home Wednesday afternoon.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call about “suspicious circumstances” on Miracle Drive around 3:00 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

A photo of the scene shows the remains of a plane on top of a home.

Plane crash into Auburn home on Miracle Drive – gathering details ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/NUBH2XRBum — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) December 23, 2021

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the only occupant of the plane was the pilot. The pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The Sheriff’s Office said the residents of the home were inside at the time of the crash – but were not injured. Deputies will remain at the scene, which is a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transporation Safety Board arrive to investigate.