(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to track down the descendants and family members of fallen deputies.

There are five fallen deputies whose relatives they are searching for — one of whom had their end of watch in 1859.

•Deputy George Martin (EOW: 7/11/1859)

•Deputy Frank H. Dependener (EOW: 2/20/1928)

•Sheriff William Elam (EOW: 10/1/1951)

•Deputy Richard Sheppard (EOW: 9/6/1955)

•Constable Charles Carter (EOW: 4/15/1956)

According to the sheriff’s office, they are hoping someone in the community can help them find the deputies’ families. Their search is to gather more information on the history of the sheriff’s office.

They ask that anyone with information send an email with contact information to sheriffpio@placer.ca.gov.