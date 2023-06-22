PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A popular beach destination is permanently closing one of its attractions, according to city officials.

On Thursday, the Pismo Beach Interim City Manager Jorge Garcia announced that the Pismo Beach Pier Plaza Slide would be closing permanently, citing coastal tides pulling the sand away from the base of the slides and pending litigation.

“The City of Pismo Beach has decided to close the slides from the Pier Plaza down to the beach. For the past six months, the slides have been closed due to coastal tides that caused the sand to recede at the base of the slide. Additionally, pending litigation resulting from the repeated misuse of the slide, left little choice but to permanently close this unique coastal amenity. The City of Pismo Beach will evaluate options for future improvements to the area.” Jorge Garcia, Pismo Beach Interim City Manager

The City of Pismo Beach added that it will not be making any additional statements or conducting any interviews on this matter.