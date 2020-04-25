Pint-sized penguin pair practice pool procedures at San Diego Zoo

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two 3-month-old penguin chicks took some swimming lessons this week at the San Diego Zoo.

The Zoo says Saturday in World Penguin Day.

The pair of African penguins are part of a colony at the zoo’s penguin habitat and are the second set of chicks to hatch there.

One of the penguins needed a little push to get into the water, but his buddy quickly followed.

The youngsters have not yet been named. They will be joining to colony in a 275,000-gallon pool once they get used to being handled and fed by humans.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know