Pint-sized penguin pair practice pool procedures at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two 3-month-old penguin chicks took some swimming lessons this week at the San Diego Zoo.

The Zoo says Saturday in World Penguin Day.

The pair of African penguins are part of a colony at the zoo’s penguin habitat and are the second set of chicks to hatch there.

One of the penguins needed a little push to get into the water, but his buddy quickly followed.

The youngsters have not yet been named. They will be joining to colony in a 275,000-gallon pool once they get used to being handled and fed by humans.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.