BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison.

Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human trafficking of a minor.

From November 2021 to February, Richardson illegally sold drugs to people throughout Bakersfield, including minors at the high school, prosecutors said.

“The drug business was among the tactics that Richardson used to lure minors into sex trafficking,” prosecutors said in a news release issued at the time of his conviction. “Richardson then used internet websites to sell his victims online and in local motels.”

In 2017, Richardson was convicted of human trafficking charges in Orange County and sentenced to eight years in prison, prosecutors said. He was released on post-release community supervision in October 2020.