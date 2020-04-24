Pilots perform flyover salute to San Diego health care workers

Live Now
SAN DIEGO (CNN Newsource) — A group of pilots took to the skies Friday to honor health care workers who are fighting the coronavirus.

The pilots flew in formation over 12 hospitals, carrying thank you banners and performing stunts.

The flyovers were organized by Phil Kendro, a pilot whose wife works at a San Diego hospital.

Organizers said more than 25 planes performed for the health care workers.

Some of the pilots even wrote messages in the sky with smoke.

