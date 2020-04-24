Pilots perform flyover salute to San Diego health care workers

SAN DIEGO (CNN Newsource) — A group of pilots took to the skies Friday to honor health care workers who are fighting the coronavirus.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The pilots flew in formation over 12 hospitals, carrying thank you banners and performing stunts.
The flyovers were organized by Phil Kendro, a pilot whose wife works at a San Diego hospital.
Organizers said more than 25 planes performed for the health care workers.
Some of the pilots even wrote messages in the sky with smoke.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.