SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California with heavy rainfall and gusty winds on Sunday, making history as the first storm of its kind to hit the region in decades.

The storm, which was downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane about 24 hours before making landfall along Baja California’s coast, brought on a steady downpour that caused extensive flooding, power outages, downed trees and mudslides.

The unusual storm marked California’s first tropical storm to hit in 84 years. Only a handful of storms have managed to bring tropical storm-force winds to the Golden State in the last century.

Hilary’s center hit San Diego County by 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., the heaviest precipitation had subsided, National Weather Service said, while the back edge of the system continued to drop steady rain on residents into the evening.

Some parts of San Diego’s mountains received as much as 6-8 inches with Hilary’s downpour, according to preliminary numbers from the National Weather Service. Coastal areas west of the mountains received about 1-2 inches — roughly 10% to 20% of the area’s average annual precipitation.

Several flash flood warnings were issued across the county Sunday, stretching as far east as Jacumba and as far north as Mount Laguna. Around 3:40 p.m., NWS also issued a brief tornado warning in Alpine and Descanso. The warning was lifted by 4 p.m.

Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers were also without power throughout the afternoon and evening due to Hilary.

Trees and branches knocked over by strong winds were reported across the city.

From the Tijuana River Valley to Oceanside, here are photos of the historic weather event:

People walk along the coast at La Jolla Shores as Tropical Storm Hilary arrives on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

A pedestrian walks under a light rain by the Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

San Diego – August 20: Windsurfers take advantage of high winds from Tropical Storm Hilary in Mission Beach on Sunday, August 20, 2023 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

A downed tree in La Jolla on Aug. 20, 2023 due to heavy rain and gusty winds brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary. (KSWB/FOX 5)

Homeless people use plastic tarps to shield themselves from a light rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary in downtown San Diego, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Chad Hilton and his son, Silas, walk back to their place after trying to paddle board at La Jolla Shores as Tropical Storm Hilary arrived on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Two men try to get a car out of standing water in the Tijuana River Valley on Aug. 20, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

Two people stand near gates blocking off the Oceanside Pier on Aug. 20, 2023. (KSWB/FOX 5)

Surfers Caspian Ryan, middle, skims on grass as Adrian Zimmernan pulls him with a rope attached to an electric bike pulling the board on fully soaked lawn under heavy rain at Cannon Park in Carlsbad, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A homeless person walks under a light rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary in downtown San Diego, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Here’s a handful of photos from photojournalists capturing the storm’s impact on San Diego County’s neighbors to the north:

A vehicle splashes through puddles along a street starting to flood in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary is no longer a hurricane but it’s still packing what forecasters call “life-threatening” rain as it speeds up Mexico’s Baja coast toward Southern California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A broken umbrella protrudes from a trash barrel as pedestrians walk down Hollywood Boulevard during Tropical Storm Hilary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Joseph Wolensky stands in the street with a sign that says “You call this a storm?” Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A mailbox stands on a flooded residential street in Palmdale, Calif. as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Surfers ride waves at Doheny State Park Beach in Dana Point, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swirled northward Sunday just off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, no longer a hurricane but still carrying so much rain that forecasters said “catastrophic and life-threatening” flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A vehicle drives through a flooded freeway entrance in Palmdale, Calif. as a tropical storm moves into the area on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

An elderly woman crosses a street flooded by torrential rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Thousand Palms, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Counties north of San Diego were also hit hard by Hilary, with heavy rainfall particularly battering communities in the mountain and desert areas.