PHOTOS: Lake Tahoe has apocalyptic orange skies

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) – As flames spread across northern California, wildfire smoke has turned Lake Tahoe skies into an apocalyptic orange color.

Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for South Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning as the Caldor Fire grows dangerously near.

“There is fire activity happening in California that we have never seen before,” said CalFire Director Thom Porter.

Photos below show the severity of the situation as the Caldor Fire moves through the region. A chairlift sits idle while the Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort goes up into flames.

TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: A chairlift at Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort sits idle as the Caldor Fire moves through the area on August 30, 2021 in Twin Bridges, California. The Caldor Fire has burned over 165,000 acres, destroyed over 650 structures and is currently 13 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as chairlifts hang at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope’s base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

In this long exposure photograph, fire and smoke push into the Lake Tahoe region during the Caldor fire near Tragedy Springs, California on August 29, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 3,000 firefighters are helping battle the fire that’s been active for the last 16 days. This includes 25 helicopters and 353 engines.