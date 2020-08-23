Photos: Fallen Marines, sailor honored at Camp Pendleton

U.S. Marines and Sailors bow their heads for prayer during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Lance Cpl. Jack-Ryan Ostrovsky, 20, of Bend, Oregon, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 22, of Harris, Texas, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (Fleet Marine Force) Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 18, of Portland, Oregon, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona, California, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

SAN DIEGO — Officials held a private ceremony at Camp Pendleton Friday in honor of the eight U.S. Marines and one Navy sailor killed in a training accident off the coast of Southern California last month.

Though the ceremony was closed to the media and public, base officials shared photos from the event, which can be viewed in the gallery above with captions provided by the military.

The tragic accident involved a malfunction with an amphibious assault vehicle — a tank that operates on both land and sea — during a training exercise near San Clemente Island on July 30.

When the vessel started taking on water, some Marines were able to escape and were rescued, but others were trapped inside. Nine members of the 16-person crew were killed. The Marine Corps says the vehicle eventually sank to a depth of 385 feet, and it took about a week to recover eight of the victims’ remains.

The accident drew an outpouring of grief from local military families and public officials near and far. Gov. Gavin Newsom called the accident “a painful reminder of the sacrifice of members of our armed forces,” and President Donald Trump tweeted condolences and prayers for the troops’ families.

The service members killed in the accident were:

Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/4, 15th MEU

Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona in Riverside County, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California, a hospital corpsman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU

