OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department released an additional photo of the couple who are being investigated for performing a sex act at an A’s game. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the couple.

The Oakland Police Department officials say they are releasing this photo in hopes the community can help identify the two individuals.

The image released Wednesday (above) shows the man and woman involved up close. The man has long hair, glasses, and a beard and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt. The woman has blonde hair, tattoos on her right arm and is holding the man’s arm in the picture.

Police launched the investigation after a video that appeared to show the sex act leaked on Twitter. In the video, the couple was seen alone in the top row of section 334.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 510-238-3641.