PG&E worker dies while helping first responders in Bay Area fires

FILE – This Jan. 14, 2019, file photo shows Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Pacific Gas & Electric confirmed Thursday that one of its workers was killed while assisting first responders during the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burning in the Bay Area.

The worker that died was identified as a Vacaville-based troubleman, said spokesman JD Guidi. No other information was released at the time out of respect for the family’s privacy.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.