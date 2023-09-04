MINNEAPOLIS (KSEE/KGPE) – UnitedHealthcare (“UHC”) says information has been released involving the personal healthcare of California residents.

Officials with the insurance company say this information does include the member(s) plan ID number, plan type, county and state of residency. What was not included was the members’ social security, driver’s license and all other financial information.

In response, UHC has placed additional safeguards on the UHC broker portal to help minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

Those who were affected have been contacted by United Healthcare. Anyone with further questions is asked to call 800-669-1812, Monday through Friday between 8 am– 5 pm CST.