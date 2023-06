(KTXL) — A person was shot early Monday morning near the California State Capitol building, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, around 4 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of 10th Street.

The California Highway Patrol Capitol Protection Department said that the victim walked up to the capitol building to ask for help.

Police described the injury as non-life-threatening and said the person was taken to a hospital.