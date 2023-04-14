A man is hospitalized after being shot in the head on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue around 7:37 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, a 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Two suspects fled the scene — a Hispanic female and a Hispanic male, both in their 20s, police said.

Police said the victim initially witnessed some sort of fight or argument between the suspects when he tried to intervene.

That’s when the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head in front of the Hard Rock Café, authorities said.

The suspects ran off into the crowds of Hollywood Boulevard before officers arrived. The victim walked over to the entrance of the Capitol One Café where he collapsed.

Sky5 video shows dozens of patrol cars surrounding the shooting scene, which is located in a heavily-populated tourist area.









A man is hospitalized after being shot in the head on Hollywood Boulevard Friday night. (KTLA)

































Plenty of shoppers and bystanders were seen watching officers cordon off a space directly in front of the Capitol One Café.

Nearby attractions include the TCL Chinese Theatre, the El Capitan Theatre and the Dolby Theatre just steps away from the scene.

Some street vendors said they’re familiar with the victim as a local man who goes by the nickname, “Scooter. They described Scooter as a kind and friendly person.

“We heard a gunshot. I was standing here with my friends and as soon as the gunshot happened, there were 20 or 30 people who scattered,” said a witness. “They ran, they were screaming and it was a big deal. Then about five minutes later, I saw the guy who got shot. He walked from where the Hard Rock Café is and all the way down there by the Metro Red Line station and he was bleeding from his head. It was horrible.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The two suspects remain at large. anyone with information is asked to call LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.