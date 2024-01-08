(KRON) — The lineup for the 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley festival has been announced with Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Maná, and rock icon Stevie Nicks set to headline. The popular music festival takes place over the weekend of May 24-26 at the Napa Valley Expo and features over 75 musical acts.

“One of the most enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley continues to offer a variety of genres while combining the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts,” the festival said in a press release Monday.

Megan Thee Stallion, Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones, My Morning Jacket, Bebe Rexha, and St. Vincent are among the other high-profile acts slated to appear. Other notable acts on the lineup include ’90s pop-punkers The Offspring, Bay Area R&B favorites Tower of Power and eclectic punk rockers Gogol Bordello.

The annual festival is sponsored by the JaM Cellars winery. Other festival sponsors include Salesforce, Marriott Bonvoy, Cisco, PayPal and Williams Sonoma. In addition to the musical acts, the festival features an extensive lineup of food and drink options, including a variety of wine and craft beer options.

The festival also features a culinary stage with cooking demonstrations and other food-related events.

“BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars,” the festival announced. Details on that stage will be announced at a later day.

Tickets for the three-day festival go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.