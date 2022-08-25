(KRON) — A 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S that was driven by Paul Pelosi on the night he got a DUI back in May is up for auction, according to a report from TMZ. An auction listing at Copart appears to back up TMZ’s reporting.

The damaged 911 in the listing is currently at a lot in Martinez. The estimated retail value for the Porsche is $168,576.22, although there will assumedly be some knocked off the price due to damages from the accident that led to Pelosi’s DUI arrest. According to the auction listing, the car’s primary damage is on the side with secondary damage on the undercarriage.

The 6-cylinder Porsche is listed as having an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was driving the Porsche back in May when it was struck by a Jeep in a non-injury collision. Dashcam footage obtained by KRON4 this week showed Pelosi refusing a breathalyzer and instead asking for a field sobriety test. He did not pass.

In addition to the damage on the side and undercarriage of the car listed on the auction site, images obtained by KRON4 of the crash site also indicate significant damage to the car’s backend. Images from the auction website showing the damage to the car appear to match those of the crash photos obtained by KRON.

There is no date listed for when the car goes up for auction.