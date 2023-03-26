A person was detained at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday morning after they allegedly opened the emergency exit door as their plane was preparing for takeoff.

The unidentified passenger opened the exit door at about 10 a.m. as the Delta aircraft was being pushed away from the gate, which caused the emergency slide to deploy, Capt. Karla Rodriguez of the Los Angeles Airport Police told KTLA in a statement.

“Airport Police responded and detained the passenger for further investigation. Due to the circumstances, FBI has been notified,” Rodriguez added.

After the door was opened, the plane returned to the gate, and the other passengers are “in the process of being deplaned” so they can continue their journey to their intended destination, Seattle, Rodriguez said.

Anisha Banerjee contributed to this report.