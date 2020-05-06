Parking garage at Sacramento State becomes massive study hall during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — It might just look like a normal parking garage, but it’s actually the latest hotspot at Sacramento State University.

The school turned the six-story parking structure into a drive-in wi-fi hotspot and study hall, for students who don’t have reliable internet at home to access their online classes.

Sacramento State says as many as 100 students park there each weekday.

Floors two to five are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and university personnel regularly patrol the structure to ensure student safety.

When classes went virtual because of the pandemic, students without computers also had issues accessing their courses.

The university says it has distributed hundreds of laptops to students in need.

