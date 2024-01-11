BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 72-year-old driver arrested after a crash injured three people at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit, according to a probable cause declaration.

A breath test administered after the Dec. 7 crash showed Alan Lewis Booth’s BAC was 0.25%, according to the declaration, which became available Wednesday.

“Booth was surrounded by hundreds of pedestrians when he willfully got into his vehicle, willfully drove, and he admitted he was too intoxicated,” an officer wrote. “Booth had no due regard for the safety of all the surrounding pedestrians and severely injured three victims.”

Booth is due in court on Jan. 22 for arraignment on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two drunken driving-related counts and resisting arrest.

Booth refused to leave the pickup after it came to rest against a brick wall, according to the declaration, and police used force to get him out.

The event data recorder on the pickup showed the gas pedal was “depressed 100 percent” when Booth drove in reverse from an alley in the area of H and 21st streets, according to the declaration.

The pickup hit three men and seriously injured them, according to the declaration. A fourth person dove out of the way and suffered minor injuries.