An apparent skydiver was rescued after his chute became stuck on power lines in Lake Elsinore on May 25, 2021. (Riverside County Fire Department)

LAKE ELSINORE, California (KTLA) – An apparent skydiver whose parachute became entangled in power lines about 30 feet off the ground in Riverside County was taken to a hospital after being rescued Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in Lake Elsinore, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The area is near a local skydiving center, though it’s unclear if that was where the person’s flight originated.

In addition to firefighters, Southern California Edison and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to help get the individual down.

Crews cut power lines and used a safety basket to get the person back on the ground a little more than an hour after the successful rescue started, the Fire Department tweeted.

He could be seen limping as firefighters helped the individual to an awaiting stretcher, video from the scene showed. Officials say the patient had minor injuries to lower extremities and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after being checked out at the scene.

The chute was then safely removed from the power lines.