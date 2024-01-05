(KRON) — The Pacifica Pier will be closed for three weeks after being damaged by high tides and large waves last week. The pier will be closed from Jan. 5 until Jan. 26, according to the City of Pacifica.

Sections of the Pacifica Municipal Pier’s west-facing desk and concrete railing were damaged by high surf on Thursday, Dec. 28. The pier was subsequently deemed unsafe for users and visitors by the city’s Public Works Engineering Division and a structural engineer consultant.

Officials plan to conduct an expedited structural assessment of the pier. An analysis, staff review, and finalization of the assessment are expected to be completed by Jan. 25.

Once the assessment is complete, city officials will determine if the pier can be reopened safely.