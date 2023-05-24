California’s most iconic thoroughfare is likely to be busy this summer.

The Pacific Coast Highway, or Route 1 if you’re new here, was just named one of the top road trip destinations for the summer by Marketwatch.

The PCH runs along California’s iconic coastline, save for a few detours inland, across 650 miles of some of the most beautiful tracts of land in America.

The roadway connects San Francisco down to Santa Barbara, with California’s famed Big Sur coast along the way — provided it’s not closed due to rockslides.

Eventually the PCH links up with Highway 101, and while its downtown Los Angeles detour isn’t full of breathtaking views, it will eventually get you to the beaches of San Diego.

On the north end, you can take the PCH through the Avenue of the Giants, a popular destination that features wall-to-wall ancient redwood trees that pre-date America itself.

You can spend several days on the Pacific Coast Highway without having to venture far beyond its bounds and see a large swath of all California has to offer, which is why Marketwatch ranked it among the top five best summer road trips for 2023.

Other road trips that were given consideration if you’re looking to venture outside of the state include a trip from Portland, Maine, to Quebec City, Canada; Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada; Miami to Key West in Florida; and the Olympic Peninsula Loop in Washington State.

Marketwatch says all of these road trips offer stunning views and plenty of worthwhile stops along the way. The financial and consumer news online hub recommends you make sure your vehicle is in tip-top shape to handle the rigor of a multi-day road trip.

For more on the road trip rankings and tips about vehicle preparedness, click here.