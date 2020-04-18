Overturned trailer spills 80,000 pounds of almond shells along I-5

California

by: Jose Franco

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: CHP – Buttonwillow / Twitter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck carrying around 80,000 pounds of almond shells overturned Friday afternoon along the southbound Interstate 5, just south of Taft Highway.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the rollover happened after 1:35 p.m. along southbound lanes of I-5 at Buena Vista Canal Road. The driver was reported to be out of the truck and minor injuries were reported.

The shelling was along clear of the roadway, and off the side of the road.

CHP’s Twitter account described it best with a photo: “This crash is NUTS!”

