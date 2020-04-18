Overturned trailer spills 80,000 pounds of almond shells along I-5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck carrying around 80,000 pounds of almond shells overturned Friday afternoon along the southbound Interstate 5, just south of Taft Highway.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the rollover happened after 1:35 p.m. along southbound lanes of I-5 at Buena Vista Canal Road. The driver was reported to be out of the truck and minor injuries were reported.

This crash is NUTS! We are currently working a traffic collision on southbound I-5 north of SR-223. We have a large amount of spilled almond hulls down the freeway shoulder. Please slow down and move over in the area. pic.twitter.com/bk2Nwz23uY — CHP – Buttonwillow (@CHPButtonwillow) April 17, 2020

The shelling was along clear of the roadway, and off the side of the road.

CHP’s Twitter account described it best with a photo: “This crash is NUTS!”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.