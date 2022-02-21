Overturned big rig on northbound I5 near Grapevine Road prompts longterm closure

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what was spilled. The overturned big rig spilled bottles of coffee creamer.

FORT TEJON, Calif.(KGET) — Update (3:52 p.m.) Only the slow lane is closed for cleanup at this time.

Kern Transit tweeted that the departing trip to GET Downtown at 5:05 p.m. and the returning trip from Santa Clarita Metrolink at 8:00 p.m. have both been cancelled due to the accident.

Expect delays on northbound I5 near Grapevine road in Fort Tejon due to a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and a van, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said at around 2:50 p.m. one semi-truck went off the roadway and into the embankment. Another overturned spilling 1,000 boxes of coffee creamer and leaking oil and fuel onto the road, according to the Fort Tejon public information officer.

A solo vehicle about 100 feet from the embankment landed upright, according to the Fort Tejon PIO. The driver suffered minor to moderate injuries and there was 300 feet of guard rail damaged, according to the Fort Tejon PIO.

According to CHP, a longterm closure is in place due to cleanup and drivers should avoid the area. CHP said cleanup will take approximately 24 hours.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.