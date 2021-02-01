Overnight camping reopens on California Department of Fish and Wildlife lands

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Last week’s lifting of California’s regional stay-at-home order has allowed overnight camping on state-operated wildlife areas and federal wildlife refuges starting Monday according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Camping and overnight use of camp trailers and motorhomes will be allowed waterfowl hunters for Youth Waterfowl Hunt Days on Feb. 6 and 7 and Veterans and Active Military Hunt Days on Feb. 13 and 14 at wildlife areas and federal refuges in the Balance of the State, Southern San Joaquin Valley and Southern California waterfowl zones.

Participants are asked to visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife page to review the required health and safety practices in place to help protect visitors and staff.