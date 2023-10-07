A driver who lost control of their vehicle collided with a fire hydrant and then smashed into a business in Canoga Park overnight.

Video footage captured from the scene shows the SUV, believed to be a Honda Element, with its front end through the wall of a business off Canoga Avenue around midnight.

A driver who lost control of their vehicle collided with a fire hydrant and then smashed into a business in Canoga Park on Oct. 7, 2023. (RMGNews)

A driver who lost control of their vehicle collided with a fire hydrant and then smashed into a business in Canoga Park on Oct. 7, 2023. (RMGNews)

A driver who lost control of their vehicle collided with a fire hydrant and then smashed into a business in Canoga Park on Oct. 7, 2023. (RMGNews)

A driver who lost control of their vehicle collided with a fire hydrant and then smashed into a business in Canoga Park on Oct. 7, 2023. (RMGNews)

A driver who lost control of their vehicle collided with a fire hydrant and then smashed into a business in Canoga Park on Oct. 7, 2023. (RMGNews)

Water shot several feet into the air and subsequently flooded the nearby roadway, and the business sustained major damage.

It is unclear what caused the driver to initially lose control.

Their condition is also unknown.