Other potential victims sought after body found in truck

This undated booking photo provided by the Anaheim, Calif., Police Department shows Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy. A woman found dead at the scene of a Southern California car crash was killed before the collision and police have arrested a homicide suspect, authorities said. The body of Jessie Villesca was discovered inside a pickup truck involved in a crash Friday, July 31, 2020, at an intersection in San Diego County, the Orange County Register reported Monday. Investigators suspect the 56-year-old died earlier in the day in Anaheim and was the victim of a homicide, police said, and have arrested the pickup’s owner, Abdulaziz Munther Alubidy, on suspicion of her murder. (Anaheim Police Department via AP)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Police are are investigating whether there are any other victims connected to a man found with a dead woman in the back of his pickup at the scene of a Southern California car crash.

The body was discovered after the truck crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in San Diego County.

Investigators suspect the woman died earlier the same day and was the victim of a homicide.

Police arrested the pickup’s owner on suspicion of her murder.

Because they’re looking for other potential victims, investigators aren’t saying how or exactly where they believe the woman was killed.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.