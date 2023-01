STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a small airplane crashed near the Modesto Airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death just after 2 p.m. Only one person was on the plane at the time of the crash, and the occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say traffic on the Mitchell Road bridge is delayed due to emergency vehicles in the area.