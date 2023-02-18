WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after a Tesla slammed into a fire truck on Interstate 680 according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

Around 4 a.m., Con Fire truck 1 was blocking lanes south of Treat Boulevard to prepare for the towing of a car from a previous accident. The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, and one passenger was extricated from the vehicle before being taken to a local hospital.

Tesla crashed into fire truck (Photo courtesy of ConFire) Tesla crashed into fire truck (Photo courtesy of ConFire)

Four firefighters were inside of the truck with their seatbelts on when the crash occured. All four were also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire truck will be out of service for some time. The fire department is reminding drivers to “slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles.” The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.