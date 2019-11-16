Once she claimed brutality. Now she’s accused of spitting in officer’s food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who once, very publicly, accused Bakersfield Police of excessive force was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly spitting on food being served to an officer at the restaurant where she worked.

Tatyana Hargrove, 21, was booked into the Kern County Jail on a felony charge of “mingle harmful substance with food or drink.”

Bail was set at $10,000.

A police spokesman confirmed Hargrove was an employee of a west Bakersfield McDonald’s late Friday night when a fellow employee said he saw her fill the order of a uniformed Bakersfield Police officer.

Reports say Hargrove was seen rubbing a hamburger bun on the floor and spitting on it before serving it to the officer.

The restaurant management – described in reports as “appalled” — notified the police department.

The sheriff’s office was called to investigate and made the arrest.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood said deputies collected videotape evidence.

Hargrove, who is African American, claimed she was the victim of police brutality when she was arrested after a struggle with Bakersfield Police officers in June, 2018.

She made a video shortly after the arrest, describing the confrontation as excessive force. The NAACP endorsed the account, the video went viral and the case captured national attention.

Officers said they were answering a call about a man with a machete near the Grocery Outlet store at Ming Avenue and Ashe Road when they encountered Hargrove.

They said when they attempted to question her, she resisted and it was necessary to subdue her with a police dog. Officers said she kicked and punched at them.

Hargrove said an officer pointed his gun at her and demanded she hand over her backpack. When she asked if they had a warrant, she said, the two officers pulled her off her bicycle and threw her to the ground. They punched and released the police dog which bit her in the leg as she screamed, she said.

She was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police dog.

Hargrove, in a news conference with the NAACP, said the police had been dispatched to look for man with a machete who was 30 years old, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with a shaved head and goatee and was carrying a pink duffel bag.

Hargrove was 19 at the time and 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds.

There were several protests around Bakersfield with supporters wearing shirts that said, “Justice for Tatyana.”

Then-District Attorney Lisa Green held a news conference to say her office would not prosecute Hargrove.

Police Chief Lyle Martin called Hargrove’s family to apologize for the incident.

Hargrove and she sued in Federal Court, claiming a civil rights violation. That suit went to jury trial and, on Oct. 18, the jury found the police department blameless and ruled in favor of the City of Bakersfield.

